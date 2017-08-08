Idaho truck driver to compete in national driving championships

Alan Stacy of Boise will represent FedEx Ground and his employer, Silvester Distributing, Inc., in the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando, Fla., August 9 through 12.

Stacy earned a spot to compete in the prestigious national competition by winning at the Idaho truck driving championships earlier this year. The American Trucking Associations sponsors the national competition, which is designed to promote leadership in safety and professionalism. Stacy has driven more than 350,000 accident-free miles over the course of his 13 years of driving.

He has been employed as a driver for a contracted service provider for FedEx Ground for 13 years. This will be his second time competing at the national championship. Nearly 450 drivers will compete for national titles in nine different classes of vehicles. They accumulate points by demonstrating their driving skills and knowledge of the industry through a written exam, pre-trip inspection and driving-skills challenge.