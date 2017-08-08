Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Science classes at Bishop Kelly High School are taught in the footprint of the original 1964 classrooms, complete with the old-school layout of desks in the front half and labs in the back half. But that's about to change. Bishop Kelly started moving dirt July 1 on a new STEM wing that will move physics, chemistry, ...