About 300 acres of forest and wildlife habitat at the foot of Hall Mountain near Bonners Ferry in northern Idaho has been conserved by The Nature Conservancy and the Idaho Department of Lands. The Hall Creek Forest property was purchased by the Conservancy in 2012. It includes large ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, hardwoods, and a forested ...