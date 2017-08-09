Cleaning Authority donates to Idaho Food Bank

The Cleaning Authority of Boise collected 2,700 pounds of food for the Idaho Food Bank in July.

The collection took place as part a recently launched initiative of the Columbia, Maryland company called The Cleaning Authority CARES. Through the initiative, cleaners from the Boise office left brown paper bags in the residences they clean with a note explaining the program and requesting a donation from clients to help locals in need. The Boise office was in the top ten for food collection.

More than 135 Cleaning Authority offices participated, and the Boise office was in the top ten for the amount of food it collected.