The storied Graeber & Company salon, a fixture in downtown Boise for more than half a century, is opening a satellite salon in the former Rapunzel salon on the Boise Bench. Graeber will hold a grand opening at its new location August 14, said Graeber co-owner Shelby Bills. The salon is leasing a distinctive 1940’s home ...