Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / When to pay cash for a home and when to finance (access required)

When to pay cash for a home and when to finance (access required)

By: Dorie Fain August 9, 2017 0

When considering a new home purchase, many of our clients debate the merits of paying all cash or financing a portion of their purchase with a mortgage. For clients who are fortunate enough to have the options, there are benefits to both scenarios that depend on each person's situation and what will make the choice ...

About Dorie Fain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo