Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Long ago, a family gathered at a port embarking on a life-altering voyage, headed to America from Lebanon, to start anew. Fearing the perilous journey across the ocean, the grandmother demanded that two of the children remain behind in the event the ship failed to complete the voyage… the kids, both under 6, remained living with ...