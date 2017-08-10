Steve Stuebner to represent Idaho Department of Water Resources and Water Resource Board

PR and marketing professional Steve Stuebner has received a two-year contract with the Idaho Departme nt of Water Resources and the Idaho Water Resource Board after winning an RFP process managed by the state Division of Purchasing.

Stuebner will manage strategic communications for IDWR and IWRB, including media relations, web video, annual reports and other communications projects for the water agencies.

Stuebner also works on communications and social media marketing for the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission, the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission, the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association, Southern Idaho Tourism, and other clients. He’s an author of more than 10 books on outdoor recreation, the environment and tourism.

Stuebner is a journalism and history graduate from the University of Montana who worked as a natural resources reporter for the Idaho Statesman and covered the Idaho Statehouse for the Idaho Falls Post-Register before going to work in government affairs for Tamarack Resort. Stuebner has been working full-time in PR and marketing since 2007.