Home / News / Construction / Verraso Downtown adds luxury short-term rentals to the downtown Boise mix (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 10, 2017 0

Developer Chad Olsen was tired of building multi-million-dollar homes with Tuscan designs. So he switched gears, and now he's working on an eight-unit, short-term vacation/transitional apartment building in the shadow of The Connector and within eyeshot of downtown Boise’s Rhodes Skate Park. The Verraso Downtown luxury apartments are Olsen’s first downtown venture after more than 20 ...

