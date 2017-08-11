Elizabeth Caval-Williams promoted at Community Partnerships of Idaho

Elizabeth Caval-Williams was recently promoted to director of business and professional development for Community Partnerships of Idaho.

Caval-Williams will support the new professional development department, which encompasses leadership development, professional development, and coaching within the company. She will also explore and promote new business opportunities for CPI within the community.

Caval-Williams started her career at Community Partnerships of Idaho in the mental health department in 2009 after she graduated from Seattle University with a BA in psychology. She received a master’s degree in social work from Boise State University in 2013, and became the director of behavioral health in 2015.