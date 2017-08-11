Mary Montgomery Nielson earns Certified Travel Associate designation

Mary Montgomery Nielson, CTA, of Harmon Travel in Boise recently earned the distinguished Certified Travel Associate designation from The Travel Institute, the travel industry’s oldest education organization.

The Certified Travel Associate designation is awarded to travel professionals who complete a comprehensive exam-based training program, demonstrate extensive industry knowledge and experience, and continue to fulfill stringent education credit requirements each year.

The CTA curriculum focuses on the essential skills needed to succeed as a frontline travel counselor – selling customer service, destinations, niche markets and communication. It’s the first step in earning the coveted Certified Travel Counselor designation.

Nielson has been a travel counselor for more than 20 years. Harmon Travel has been in Boise for 60 years and employs more than 20 travel counselors.