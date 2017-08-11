Quantcast
Home / News / Roundup 8.8.17 (access required)

Roundup 8.8.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 11, 2017 0

Bucklew & Sons LLC leased 1,381 square feet at 9458 Fairview Ave., Suite 120, in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction. TUF Flooring LLC leased 2,099 square feet at 9456 Fairview Ave., Suite 120, in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction. Advanced Clinical renewed and expanded into 8,688 square feet in Lincoln Plaza, 2950 Magic ...

