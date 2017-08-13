Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Hailey attorney named to Idaho District Court bench

Hailey attorney named to Idaho District Court bench

By: The Associated Press August 13, 2017 0

Central Idaho attorney Ned Williamson has been named the new judge in Idaho’s 5th District Court.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter selected Williamson, a Hailey resident, to replace recently retired Judge Robert Elgee in Blaine County.

The Times-News newspaper reported that Williamson served as a deputy prosecutor in both Canyon and Blaine counties before opening his private law practice in 2001. Williamson was one of four candidates submitted to Otter for the judgeship.

Otter said Williamson’s local experience will serve him well on the bench. Williamson said he was honored by the selection and will dedicate himself to being a fair and impartial judge.

 

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo