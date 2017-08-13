Hailey attorney named to Idaho District Court bench

Central Idaho attorney Ned Williamson has been named the new judge in Idaho’s 5th District Court.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter selected Williamson, a Hailey resident, to replace recently retired Judge Robert Elgee in Blaine County.

The Times-News newspaper reported that Williamson served as a deputy prosecutor in both Canyon and Blaine counties before opening his private law practice in 2001. Williamson was one of four candidates submitted to Otter for the judgeship.

Otter said Williamson’s local experience will serve him well on the bench. Williamson said he was honored by the selection and will dedicate himself to being a fair and impartial judge.