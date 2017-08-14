Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mike Sumpter is the new executive director of the Boise State University Venture College, an off-campus program for students who want to start their own business or nonprofit. Students can take part in the four-year-old Venture College for credit or not for credit. In cohorts of about 35 at a time, the students receive mentorship, workshops, ...