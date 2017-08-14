Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Another large building is on the way at Micron campus (access required)

Another large building is on the way at Micron campus (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 14, 2017 0

Micron Technology plans to add a 225,000-square-foot building to its Federal Way corporate campus in southeast Boise, to bring the total square footage at its corporate headquarters to nearly 3 million, a company spokesman said. The new, three-story Building 37 will be constructed on an asphalt parking lot next to the existing Building 36. Micron proposes ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo