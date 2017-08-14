Cleaning Authority is a top collector for Idaho Food Bank

The Cleaning Authority of Boise is doing its part to give back this summer with the help of its local clients and community members.

The company is wrapped up its summer collection for The Cleaning Authority CARES, an initiative that the environmentally responsible residential cleaning franchise launched in April 2016. This year, the Boise office collected 2,700 pounds of food for the Idaho Food Bank. The Boise office and owners, Nate and Heidi Haislmaier, were recognized as a top collector across 135 offices in the country that participated.

Through the program, a brown paper bag was left in the homes of The Cleaning Authority of Boise’s clients with information about the campaign and a request that they’re filled with non-perishable goods between cleaning visits.

Summer is known as the hungriest time of year for kids because many children who are in food programs are no longer provided breakfast and lunch when the school year ends. The Cleaning Authority CARES program is hoping to fill this gap for the community.