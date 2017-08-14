INL welcomes two distinguished postdoctoral appointees

The Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has welcomed two postdoctoral appointees to its Deslonde de Boisblanc program, Dr. Thomas V. Holschuh II and Abdalla Abou Jaoude.

The appointments are competitively awarded to early career researchers who embody the spirit of ingenuity of Deslonde de Boisblanc, who is best-known for designing the Advanced Test Reactor’s famous clover-leaf core.

Holschuh graduated from Oregon State University this year with a doctorate in nuclear engineering.His doctoral research evaluated using a new detecting method, the Cherenkov Radiation Assay for Nuclear Kinetics (CRANK) system, to accurately determine reactor kinetics parameters. Holschuh will be using the same technique to perform observations of INL’s Transient Reactor Test Facility (TREAT) under the guidance of mentor Dan Wachs, who leads the transient testing experimental program.

Abou Jaoude is scheduled to begin his appointment in January after the

completion of his doctorate in December. He is a postdoctoral candidate in nuclear and radiological engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. His postdoctoral research focus is neutronics, core design, simulation methods and nuclear nonproliferation. When his appointment begins, he will work with mentor Gilles Youinou on the design and evaluation of a mixed-spectrum molten chloride test reactor.

“Abdalla has an exceptional ability to see the big picture when it comes to a reactor design. He has all it takes – motivation, scholarship and talent – to become a leader in advanced reactor development,” said Dr. Anna Erickson, Abou Jaoude’s supervising professor at GIT.