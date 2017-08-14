Quantcast
Micron readies to double its R and D capacity

Micron readies to double its R and D capacity

By: Teya Vitu August 14, 2017

Micron Technology is doubling down on its future in developing the next generations of semiconductor memory and storage at its Federal Way headquarters in Boise. Micron in recent weeks started outfitting its newest research and development building. The structure will house four clean rooms. The clean rooms are the heart of Micron’s work in developing new memory ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

