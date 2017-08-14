Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The widely reported anticipated closure of 105 to 135 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants does not involve any of the 12 Applebee’s in Idaho, according to the franchisee that owns all the restaurants in the state. Glendale, Calif.-based DineEquity Inc., Applebee’s parent company, announced the expected closures Aug. 10 in its second quarter fiscal results. Apple ...