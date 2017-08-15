Fire Protection Association organizes in eastern Idaho

A new Rural Fire Protection Association has formed in the wake of one of the most devastating wildfires to hit eastern Idaho.

The Post Register reported that Aug. 21 marks the one-year anniversary of the ignition of the 83-square-mile fire. It also marks the date of the solar eclipse, which will bring an influx of visitors to the area.

But there is significant concern of a potential repeat wildfire.

A year later, the Henry’s Creek Rural Fire Protection Association has been formed, recognized and is integrating farmers and ranchers into the wildfire response system. It is the ninth Rural Fire Protection Association in the state.

So far, 19 farmers and ranchers have joined on to the Henry’s Creek Rural Fire Protection Association, completing 40 hours of firefighting instruction.