Five join Idaho Community Foundation board

Five people have joined the board of the Idaho Community Foundation: Emma Atchley of Ashton, Steve Masterson of Coeur d’Alene, Doug Oppenheimer of Boise, Walt Sinclair of Boise and Susan Swetnam of Pocatello.

Atchley operates the Flying A Ranch, an operation that includes seed potatoes, cattle, hay, wheat and canola. The ranch has been recognized by the National Potato Council and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry for environmental excellence.

She holds a BA in English from the University of Idaho and a master’s from Claremont Graduate School. She taught school in the Fremont County Joint School District and served on the district’s board of trustees. She also helped establish the North Fremont Education Foundation and served as its president, and also serves on the Idaho State Board of Education.

Masterson is a consultant to trustees and other fiduciaries. He has a bachelor’s degree

in political science and history from Dallas Baptist University and holds certificates of completion from the Texas Bankers Association’s Trust Banking School at Southern Methodist University and the Fulcrum Institute’s Interest Based Mediation Program. He serves on the North Idaho College Foundation Board and is chair of the NIC Foundation’s planned giving committee. He has served twice as president of the Coeur d’Alene Estate Planning Council.

Oppenheimer is president and co-owner of Oppenheimer Companies, Inc. His parents, Arthur and Jane Oppenheimer, established ICF’s first charitable fund in 1988. He serves as treasurer for

The Alturas Institute and is a director on the Idaho Shakespeare Festival Advisory Board and Idaho Business for Education Board. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Idaho.

Sinclair is a partner at the law firm of Holland & Hart and is past president of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, past chair of the Idaho Chapter of the American Heart Association, a member of the Learning Lab Advisory Committee, and a board member of the FACES of Hope Foundation. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Idaho College of Law.

Swetnam is a retired ISU English professor, widely published writer and owner of Balsamroot Massage. Swetnam has been active on many nonprofit boards and recently received the Outstanding Achievement in Humanities Award from the Idaho Humanities Council, of which she is a past board member and chair. She has also been a panelist for the National Endowment for the Humanities and board member of Silver Sage Girl Scout Council.She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from the University of Delaware and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Michigan.