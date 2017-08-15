Idaho AGC awards scholarships

The Idaho AGC Education Foundation awards scholarships each year to full-time students in construction-related majors in their junior or senior year of study at an Idaho college or university.

This year, the Foundation awarded scholarships to Julia Reese, a civil engineering and agriculture systems management student at the University of Idaho; Ryan Pool, a construction management student at Boise State University; Steven Holm, a construction management student at Boise

State University; and Hunter Morrison, a construction management student at Boise State University.