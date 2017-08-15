Quantcast
Idaho health centers receive federal funding to improve care

By: The Associated Press August 15, 2017 0

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $955,000 to 14 health centers in Idaho.

According to the agency, the federal funding will help improve the quality of health care. It will also be used to boost the effectiveness of care the centers deliver to their communities.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said in a prepared statement on August 15 that Americans deserve an affordable and accessible health care system and supporting health centers helps achieve that goal.

The agency also released new data showing that nearly 26 million people in the United States relied on a federally funded health center last year.

