Suspected ‘Outdoors Bandit’ nabbed in Utah, Idaho robberies

A suspect in more than a half-dozen bank robberies in Idaho and Utah has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport where authorities say he was trying to board a flight bound for Belgium.

Federal prosecutors said Josue Daniel Alfaro was apprehended August 13 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on August 11.

He’s accused of robbing a credit union in Orem, Utah in May and six different banks in Idaho — three in Boise and three in Meridian — between December and Aug. 7, 2017.

The FBI dubbed the robber the “Great Outdoors Bandit” because he wore a Cabela’s hat and clothing witnesses described as “outdoorsy” during most of the holdups.

Alfaro made an initial appearance August 14 in federal court in Los Angeles. He’ll eventually be taken back to Idaho to face the charges.