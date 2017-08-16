Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Large-scale building will continue unabated at Boise State University with an Aug. 16 announcement that planning has started for a four-story School of Public Service building. The 50,000- to 70,000-square-foot structure will be located on University Drive across from the Micron Business and Economics Building. The site is now home to Capitol Village, where Human Resources and ...