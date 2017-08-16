First day of school at U of I law school in Boise

It was the first day of school August 15 for University of Idaho College of Law students in Boise.

The students began their work toward a law degree with orientation at the college’s new headquarters at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Classes were due to begin August 21.

This year is the first that the U of I’s College of Law is offering all three years of law school at the Boise location. The College of Law, which has been conferring the law degree at the Moscow campus for more than 100 years, has been slowly adding to its law school offerings in the Idaho capital. The Moscow campus started orientation

Entering students at the University of Idaho College of Law in Boise undergo orientation August 14 at the college’s headquarters in the former Ada County Courthouse. Photo by Patrick Sweeney

August 14.

The U of I law school joins Concordia University School of Law, a private, non-profit law school that opened in 2012 in Boise.

The College of Law expects to have total attendance of around 300 this year, said a spokewoman for the university. That is the average attendance for the school. The university can take up to 60 students in Boise, but she said it was too early to say how many were enrolled because numbers always change in the first few days and weeks of school.