Idaho National Laboratory interns present summer projects at expo

More than 90 Idaho National Laboratory interns presented their summer projects August 10 at an expo and awards ceremony at the INL’s Energy Innovation Laboratory meeting center in Idaho Falls.

INL has hosted 337 interns from 81 universities so far this year. There have been 47 international interns from 14 countries.

At the expo, interns practiced presentation and communication skills and shared traditional posters, digital displays, infographics and videos.

Six interns received awards for their expo submissions and INL recognized Colby Jensen as the Mentor of the Year.

Intern award winners were:

• World Nuclear Energy Future category: Ezekiel Villarreal, a mechanical engineering PhD student from Utah State University.

• Enabling Clean Energy Development category: Jason Mitchell, a biochemistry student from Idaho State University.

• Securing and Modernizing Critical Infrastructure category: Jack Edwards, a student from Ririe High School.

• Enabling INL Business and Support Operations category: Ammon Doney, a psychology student at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

• Best Digital/Graphic Entry: Pierre Clemont-Simon, a nuclear engineering Ph.D. student at Penn State University

• Best Technical Presentation: Brianna Fornes, an environmental engineering student at Arizona State University.