Idaho wildlife officials prohibit harvest of steelhead

Anglers in Idaho will not be allowed to keep any steelhead trout starting August 18, but catch-and-release will be permitted.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the decision announced August 15 is intended to allow enough steelhead to make it to hatcheries to have future generations.

Officials said that through August 14, about 400 steelhead had crossed the Lower Granite Dam in eastern Washington state, about 30 miles downstream from Lewiston in northern Idaho.

The 10-year average for this time of year is about 6,000 steelhead.

The announcement applies to hatchery fish identified with a clipped adipose fin — the fin on top between the dorsal fin and tail.

Wild steelhead have that fin intact, but Idaho anglers have been required to release those fish unharmed since 1987.