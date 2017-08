Blake Fischer has joined First Federal Bank as a Loan Officer in Meridian and will be focused on home purchases, refinances and construction loans. He is joining the Treasure Valley lending team with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Fischer majored in business at the University of Idaho and graduated in 2014. He spent three years working in recruitment and business development roles for TEKsystems Inc.

First Federal Bank has been serving communities in Idaho for over 100 years.