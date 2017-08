Lawyer Chad Moody has joined the Angstman Johnson firm of Boise.

Moody has experience in a variety of areas such as real estate, bankruptcy, and business-related matters. His areas of practice include civil litigation and transactional work.

He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho College of Law and was ranked in the top 10 percent of his class. Prior to law school, Chad earned a BS in finance and accounting, and a BS in business, from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.