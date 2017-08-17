Graham Hubbs promoted to department chair at University of Idaho

Graham Hubbs, associate professor of philosophy at the University of Idaho, has been named the chair of the university’s Department of Politics and Philosophy.

Hubbs has been at the University of Idaho since 2010 and was promoted to associate professor in 2016. He teaches the history of philosophy for the department, and he will be continuing his research on the intersection of rationality, democratic institutions, and ethics. He is presently working on the nature of money and its relation to the ethics of debt.

Hubbs has a bachelor’s degree from Washington University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh. His appointment was effective August 14.