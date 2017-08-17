Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Graham Hubbs promoted to department chair at University of Idaho

Graham Hubbs promoted to department chair at University of Idaho

By: IBR Staff August 17, 2017 0

Graham HubbsGraham Hubbs, associate professor of philosophy at the University of Idaho, has been named the chair of the university’s Department of Politics and Philosophy.

Hubbs has been at the University of Idaho since 2010 and was promoted to associate professor in 2016. He teaches the history of philosophy for the department, and he will be continuing his research on the intersection of rationality, democratic institutions, and ethics. He is presently working on the nature of money and its relation to the ethics of debt.

Hubbs has a bachelor’s degree from Washington University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh. His appointment was effective August 14.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo