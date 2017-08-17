Guild Mortgage raises money for Wounded Warrior Project at golf tournament

Guild Mortgage recently hosted a charity golf tournament that raised more than $12,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

More than 100 people, including realtors, appraisers, members of the community and employees of the Twin Falls office of Guild Mortgage, participated in the tournament in July at the Canyon Springs Golf Course. Event sponsors included Agropur, Title One and local radio stations.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity and veteran’s services organization that connects wounded warriors and their families to valuable resources and each other, empowering them to live life independently and on their own terms.

Guild Mortgage has more than 3,600 employees operating from 250 branch and satellite offices in 25 states.