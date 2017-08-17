Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When temperatures soar, city dwellers feel the impact more than anyone else. The heat island effect can cause a city core to become as much as 20 degrees hotter than rural areas. “More and more, it’s definitely an issue,” said James Hencke, a landscape architect and urban designer at David Evans and Associates in Portland, Ore. ...