Kelli Badesheim, Brook Bond join board of United Way of Treasure Valley

Brook Bond and Kelli Badesheim have joined the board of the United Way of Treasure Valley.

Bond is an attorney and the managing shareholder of Parsons Behle & Latimer, and Badesheim is the executive director of Valley Regional Transit.

Bond’s legal practice focuses on business, insurance, environmental and commercial litigation. Bond received a bachelor’s degree in genetics from the University of California – Davis and a law degree from the University of San Diego.

In addition to leading the regional public transportation authority for Ada and Canyon counties, Badesheim serves as the board president of the Community Transportation Association of Idaho. Badesheim holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State University.