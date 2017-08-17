Torrey Lawrence named associate dean at University of Idaho

Torrey Lawrence, professor of music at the University of Idaho, has been named associate dean for undergraduate studies and faculty affairs in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Lawrence, who has served as the director of the Lionel Hampton School of Music since 2013, began his new role on August 14. The new associate dean position is a 50 percent appointment, allowing Lawrence to resume teaching students in the tuba studio, performing and conducting.

Lawrence began working at the university in 1998. Since then, he has served as the director of athletic bands, including the Vandal Marching Band, and instructor of tuba and euphonium. He is now a member of the Idaho Brass Quintet and Walla Walla Symphony. He has also performed with the Spokane Symphony, Oregon Symphony (Portland), Eugene Symphony and the Oregon Mozart Players. As a soloist, he has performed recitals throughout the West and is in demand as a clinician, adjudicator and guest conductor.

He has degrees in tuba peformance and music theory from Northwestern University, and in tuba performance and wind conducting from the University of Oregon.