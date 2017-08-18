COMPASS hires two new assistant planners

Marcus Amman and Rachel Haukkala have joined the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, or COMPASS, as assistant planners.

Amman will manage bicycle and pedestrian counters and data and provide support and technical assistance for long-range planning. He holds a BS in community and regional planning from Iowa State University. Prior to joining COMPASS, Marcus worked as a housing policy intern at the Polk County Housing Trust Fund; he also served in the US Army from 2012 to 2015.

Haukkala will provide technical assistance and database support for the regional transportation improvement program, bicycle and pedestrian

counters, and long-range planning efforts. Rachel also holds a BS in community and regional planning from Iowa State University, with a secondary major in environmental studies. Prior to joining COMPASS, she worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation on GIS and transportation planning projects.

COMPASS is the forum for regional collaboration and it budgets federal transportation funding for Ada and Canyon Counties.