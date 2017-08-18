Dan Goicoechea is named deputy for governmental affairs at state Education Department

Dan Goicoechea has been named deputy for governmental affairs at state Education Department. Goicoechea will serve as Idaho Land Board liaison for the superintendent and as the first point of contact for the media. He began work August 15.

Goicoechea served nearly 15 years as chief deputy to the last three Idaho state controllers. He worked nearly 20 years in broadcast news in the Treasure Valley and studied elementary education in college. He has also served as chairman of the Idaho Technology Authority and as a board member of the IDEAL college savings board. Additionally, he has served as the director of information for the Idaho Farm Bureau, assistant director for the Department of Agriculture, and governmental liaison for the DuPont Corporation.

Goicoechea graduated from the U.S. Army Reconnaissance School.