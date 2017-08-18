Quantcast
Murals are dedicated at Boise Library

By: IBR Staff August 18, 2017 0

Main Library Comic Con Mural (2017) by artist Adam Rosenlund. Photo courtesy of Boise Arts & History

The Boise City Department of Arts & History, in partnership with the Boise Public Library, unveiled and dedicated the Main Library Comic Con Mural public artwork designed by comic artist Adam Rosenlund on August 17.

In collaboration with Trademark Signs, the two framed vinyl banners, titled “Imaginauts,” were fastened to the Main Library exterior walls on the corner of Eighth & River streets. The murals celebrate the Boise Public Library Comic Con five-year anniversary and the public’s growing interest in graphic novels and comic books. Library Comic Con 2017 runs Aug. 26-27, and is free to attend.

