The Bench & Bike Public House leased 2,420 square feet at 6555 W. Overland Road in Boise. Matt Mahoney and Jason O’Very at Lee & Associates Idaho represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction. Jeb Bond Law leased 550 square feet in Franklin Business Park, 10 S. Cole Road, in Boise. Chase Erkins, ...