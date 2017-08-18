Quantcast
State auction will include office buildings, parking lots (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 18, 2017 0

The Idaho Department of Lands will auction off 10 state-owned commercial properties some time in December at the Courtyard Marriott in Meridian, according to a news release. This is the second auction of state-owned commercial property after the State Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) in February 2016 decided to sell several commercial properties to cash ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

