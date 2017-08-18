Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Idaho Department of Lands will auction off 10 state-owned commercial properties some time in December at the Courtyard Marriott in Meridian, according to a news release. This is the second auction of state-owned commercial property after the State Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) in February 2016 decided to sell several commercial properties to cash ...