Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Tom Wakeland joins CSHQA

Tom Wakeland joins CSHQA

By: IBR Staff August 18, 2017 0

tom-wakeland-croppedTom Wakeland has joined the CSHQA design firm in Boise as an accounting specialist. He is responsible for a wide assortment of accounting tasks, including general ledger bookkeeping, accounts receivable tracking, accounts payable processing and project-related accounting support.

Wakeland was recently a revenue accounting analyst for the Iowa Interstate Railroad. He received his BArts, Public Accounting & Business Administration from Coe College in Iowa.

CSHQA has offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo