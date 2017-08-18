Tom Wakeland joins CSHQA

Tom Wakeland has joined the CSHQA design firm in Boise as an accounting specialist. He is responsible for a wide assortment of accounting tasks, including general ledger bookkeeping, accounts receivable tracking, accounts payable processing and project-related accounting support.

Wakeland was recently a revenue accounting analyst for the Iowa Interstate Railroad. He received his BArts, Public Accounting & Business Administration from Coe College in Iowa.

CSHQA has offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Idaho.