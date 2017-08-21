Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with Brian Garrett of St. Lawrence Gridiron and OA+D (access required)

A word with Brian Garrett of St. Lawrence Gridiron and OA+D (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen August 21, 2017 0

Brian Garrett is the owner of the downtown restaurant St. Lawrence Gridiron and a partner in a new downtown architecture firm called OA+D, for Office of Architecture and Design. Garrett, a native of Maryland, studied architecture at Boise State University and the University of Idaho and then worked at an architecture firm in Washington, D.C. for ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo