Historic bank building in Bellevue gets a new life

Passion has brought life back to the long-empty Idaho State Bank building, a two-story, brick structure that has stood on Bellevue’s main street since 1910.

A barbecue restaurant called 7 Fuego Baja Style opened in the former bank building on May 5 (yes, Cinco de Mayo).

The building had been empty for five years, said Paul Kenny, broker at Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial Real Estate in Ketchum.

Jayne and Mike Flinn had been driving past the building for all those five years.

The Flinns, who split their time between Bellevue and Newport Beach, Calif., bought the neglected building in September and scouted out restaurateur Charlie Gerard in Twin Falls to open 7 Fuego.

“It’s the coolest building in Bellevue,” Jayne Flinn said from her Flinn West Real Estate office in Newport Beach. “It’s the heart of Bellevue, the soul of Bellevue. We believe in Bellevue. You know what, we need to bring some life back to it.”

The Flinns refurbished the building with new plumbing and electrical and removed the “gross old carpet in the bar area.” Under the carpet was the original tiny tile floor, which the Flinns had a mason regrout and restore, she said.

Along with the restaurant downstairs, the Idaho State Bank building also has four small offices and two apartments upstairs. All are occupied except for two offices still available, Flinn said.

After buying the building, they dined at numerous restaurants in the Wood River Valley and Magic Valley in search of a restaurateur fitting their vision for the building.

Gerard was manager of Elevations 486 in Twin Falls, where he and his wife have lived for 20 years.

“We were having cocktails and appetizers at Elevations and got to talking with Charlie,” Flinn said.

Gerard said he hadn’t been looking.

But “when I walked inside, it was a no-brainer,” he said. “What was appealing to me is I just lease the space. I didn’t have to lease the upstairs.”

He has visited Cabo San Lucas annually for 20 years and has a passion for the food.

“I wanted to share that type of food with Idaho,” Gerard said. “Our goal is to do simple food exceptionally.”

7 Fuego employs mesquite smoke, citrus marinade and roasted vegetables. The 7 Fuego name hints at the seven types of fire Gerard uses to prepare food.

Gerard and Flinn said diners from more upscale sections of the Wood River Valley make the pilgrimage to 7 Fuego in Bellevue, where many of the valley’s service sector workers live.

“People are coming down from Ketchum,” Flinn said. “You can tell when there are Range Rovers parked out front.”