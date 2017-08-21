Idaho Aerospace Alliance signs MOU with Taiwanese city

The Idaho Aerospace Alliance has signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with economic development officials from Taichung City, Taiwan.

The MOU is designed as a formal agreement between the two organizations to establish a relationship of mutual cooperation and collaboration. It was signed August 14 in Boise by Yau-Jr Liu, director general of the Taichung City Economic Development Bureau and Homy Panahi, Idaho Aerospace Alliance president, and was witnessed by Taichung City Mayor Chia-Lung Lin and Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

“IDA is looking at this as a work in process and would like to define a dedicated team to focus on growing our international business -that’s how it works,” said Panahi.

The parties agreed to work together to promote exchange between aerospace industries, collaborate as they expand international cooperation, and invite delegations to attend aerospace exhibitions. Taiwan’s aviation industry has grown nearly 200 percent, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce. Taiwan is Idaho’s third-largest trading partner.