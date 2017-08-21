Idahoans pause for solar eclipse

Temperatures dropped as the moon blocked out the sun over a swathe of Idaho on August 21.

A crew of U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighters gathered at a staging area in the Boise National Forest to help out if needed and to watch the eclipse. They handed out stickers to a few spectators who showed up to view the astronomical phenomenon from the field.

“That was one of the top ten events of my life,” said Leah Silverman of Vermont after the total eclipse, as the sun slowly emerged from behind the moon. “I can’t believe that I just saw the sky go dark in the middle of the day.”

Transportation officials had warned of heavy traffic over the weekend leading up to the eclipse, but many travelers stayed home, and while traffic was heavy, it was not heavy enough to affect traffic times. Traffic in Cascade on Saturday was about normal, as was occupancy at the Warm Lake campgrounds in the

Boise National Forest. However, Paul Manning of the Pocatello Police Department reported bumper-to-bumper traffic on sections of I-15 between Shelly and Idaho Falls, and standstill traffic around Island Park.

Manning was serving as a public information officer for Area Command, a group of police, fire, Health Dept, Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service experts who watch over emergency operations centers. He said there were 400 vehicles parked near Mount Borah, with 1,000 people climbing to the peak on August 21.

Officials in eastern Idaho reported that Craters of the Moon National Monument was at capacity as of August 20 and would only allow travelers to enter as others left. The Idaho National Laboratory was also at capacity.

One of the eclipse watchers was Ken Christensen, who was playing hooky from his job as a researcher at

H.M. Clause in Nampa to watch the eclipse in the parking lot of the Emmett Albertsons grocery store. A self-described “backyard hobbyist,” he had set up a reflecting scope with a solar filter for optimal viewing experience. “I just wanted to get 22 seconds,” he said, referring to the time of a total eclipse in Emmett. He and his family were there for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, and wouldn’t have missed it for anything. “Everybody thinks I’m at work,” he said. “They’ve got my phone number.”

Like many who were there, Connie Geers from Huntington Beach, Calif., was hoping to get some photos of the event with her phone’s camera. She tried holding the eclipse glasses up to the camera lens, and was able to get one during the partial eclipse with a little help – a passerby “clicked the camera button” while Geers positioned the glasses.

Ontario, Ore. farmer Nancy Rogers opened a field to eclipse-goers, served hamburgers and hot dogs, and drew

about 100 visitors from the local area and around the country. She didn’t charge, but did request donations for her niece’s school trip to Washington, D.C. Kit Kamo, director of the Southwest Region Economic Development Association, said traffic was a little heavier than usual in the area.

But any traffic is noticeable in the very rural area, Kamo noted.

“But we live in the sticks,” she said. “We never have a ton of traffic. Twenty-five cars is a lot.”