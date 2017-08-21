Malcolm Hong joins Verified First

Malcolm Hong has joined Verified First, a background screening company, as its marketing content specialist.

Hong, who joined the company July 1, will work closely with Verified First’s leadership team to develop marketing collateral, lead and manage digital marketing strategies, and support marketing initiatives for Verified First and its Channel Partners.

Prior to joining Verified First, Hong was the project manager at the Idaho Technology Council. Hong has written articles for Tech Cocktail, Greenbelt Magazine, and many other publications. He graduated with a master’s degree in communication at Boise State University, focusing on public relations and marketing.

Verified First was ranked #198 on the Inc. 5000 this year, placing as Idaho’s highest-ranked company on the list for 2017.