Mitch Toryanski named government affairs director at Regence

Boise attorney Mitch Toryanski has been appointed to manage all state and local government relations activities for Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

Toryanski takes over for Shad Priest, who announced his intention to resign in May.

Toryanski served five years as deputy attorney general, providing counsel to the Idaho Department of Insurance and the Idaho Bureau of Homeland Security. He also spent two years as deputy prosecuting attorney for the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and a term as senator in the Idaho Legislature. Additionally, Toryanski has managed a private law firm, worked with a major defense contractor and served for 30 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve and with the Idaho National Guard.

Toryanski completed his undergraduate degree at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, his master’s at the U.S. Army War College and his law degree at the Washington College of Law at The American University.