New interim director for Lionel Hampton School of Music

Vanessa Sielert, associate professor of saxophone and jazz bands at the University of Idaho, will now serve as the interim director of the university’s Lionel Hampton School of Music.

Sielert, a University of Idaho graduate, has worked at the university since 2006 and most recently has served as an associate director of the School of Music. She has served as professor of saxophone on the faculties of Pacific Lutheran University, Seattle Pacific University and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Sielert has performed with a wide range of performing groups including the Palouse Jazz Project, the Emerald City Jazz Orchestra, the Tacoma Symphony Orchestra, the Federal Way Symphony, Orchestra Seattle and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.