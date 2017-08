R.C Sisson has been appointed shareholder at an accounting company previously known as Chigbrow, Ryan and Co., and the firm’s name has been changed to Chigbrow, Ryan & Sisson, Chtd., Certified Public Accountants.

Sisson received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the College of Idaho and has been with the firm since 2008. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Idaho Society of CPAs. He specializes in tax planning and preparation for individuals and small businesses.