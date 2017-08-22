Quantcast
Brian Wolf is promoted to department chair at University of Idaho

By: IBR Staff August 22, 2017 0

Brian Wolf

Brian Wolf, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Idaho, has been promoted to chair of the university’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology. Wolf’s research centers on the intersection between organizations, crime and social control.

Wolf is  working on a book, “Good Trouble” which stems from a ten-year long research project about how crime and deviance may cause important social change. Wolf has led several study abroad opportunities for Idaho students, including Idaho Criminology Abroad, a program that brings students interested in criminology to study in London and Amsterdam. Wolf also currently serves as the institution’s NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative.

Wolf has a BS in sociology from Boise State University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology from the University of Oregon.

 

 

